ATLANTA — Children look up to athletes as heroes everyday – but Georgia Tech football players plan to honor the true heroes -- kids that are battling illnesses and injuries at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Georgia Tech, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and adidas unveiled an alternate “Cape Day” uniform that will be worn by the Jackets when they host North Carolina on Oct. 5 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Georgia Tech and Children’s are flipping the script on the traditional superhero narrative with the unveiling of the Yellow Jackets’ newest football uniform, which is part of adidas’ 2019 Strategy Uniform series. Cape Day was first introduced by Children’s in 2014.

"We’re excited to join with Georgia Tech to put a fun new spin on this annual tradition, an event loved by our patients, families and the community. We have a great relationship with Georgia Tech to innovatively help kids through our joint Pediatric Technology Center, and we’re glad to take their excitement about helping kids onto the field," Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta CEO and President Donna Hyland said.

The onyx gray uniform, a first for Georgia Tech, features sleek hexagon patterns with metallic Tech gold accents. Adorned on the back of the uniform is a crest paying homage to Cape Day, an annual tradition in the Atlanta community that honors the superhero kids that fight every day at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The Cape Day uniform will also include a new look for Georgia Tech’s iconic gold helmets as well as special-edition shoes, with details coming in the weeks leading up to gameday.

Georgia Tech football student-athletes are a fixture at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where they visit with patients on a regular basis.

The date that the Yellow Jackets will wear the special alternate unis is also significant, as the Oct. 5 contest versus UNC comes just one day after Cape Day 2019, which is set for Friday, Oct. 4.

Proceeds from the sale of Cape Day items will be donated to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Additionally, fans are also encouraged to show their support for our community’s young superheroes by purchasing gold capes from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and wearing them on Cape Day and to the next day’s GT-UNC game at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

To learn more, visit www.choa.org/capeday.

