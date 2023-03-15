Georgia Tech headed to Ireland for Aer Lingus College Football Classic

This is the second time Tech has kicked off its season in Dublin.

ATLANTA — The Yellowjackets are heading across the pond for their first game of the 2024 football season.

Georgia Tech will be facing off against Florida State in Dublin, Ireland for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, the ACC announced on Wednesday.

While Tech fans are likely disappointed the first home game of the season won't be in their back yard, they have time to secure tickets and find a place to stay.

The game is scheduled for Aug. 24, 2024, making it the second time the two ACC schools have opened their season in Dublin.

The last time the yellowjackets visited Ireland was back in 2016 when they bested Boston College.

For Florida State, this will mark the school's first international game.