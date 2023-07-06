Officials clarify that package believed to contain fentanyl reported on Georgia Tech's campus was actually sugar

Firefighters responded to 950 Atlantic Drive NW which is the address for the Krone Engineered Biosystems Building, according to Google Maps.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — In what could have been a dangerous mix-up, federal authorities said the suspicious package that Atlanta Fire originally deemed was fentanyl found on Georgia Tech's campus Wednesday was actually sugar.

Six people had previously reportedly been exposed to fentanyl after reports of a package containing a suspicious substance at a university building, according to Atlanta Fire officials. In an evening update from Georgia Tech, FBI and postal inspectors determined the substance was not a drug.

Fire officials said they received the call at 3:45 p.m. They responded to 950 Atlantic Drive NW, which is the address for the Krone Engineered Biosystems Building, according to Google Maps.

Officials said that when firefighters arrived, they evacuated the building with the help of Georgia Tech Police.

Authorities also added that all six people refused treatment. Officials later determined that they were not exposed to a dangerous substance.