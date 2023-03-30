'Do something!' | Georgia Tech head football coach pleads for end to mass shootings

Brent Key told the crowd his daughter was at a school play when six people were gunned down at a school in Nashville.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech head football coach Brent Key didn’t hold back tears — or words as he begged for “someone to do something” about the mass shootings happening in the United States.

At a Wednesday press conference, Key told the crowd his 4-year-old daughter was at a school play when six people were gunned down at a school in Nashville. Out of the six killed, three were 9-year-old children.

Like many grieving Americans, the shooting hit close to home for the college football coach. Key, who has a four-year-old at home, said his mother taught 3rd-grade her entire career.

During the conference, Key didn’t hide his frustration. He demanded more to be done to stop the mass shootings happening in the U.S.

“There’s nothing political, there's nothing religious about this but something has to change,’ Key said.

Key asked that those who have the ability to step in, to do so now to prevent another act of mass violence against children and educators.

“As long as people sit up there and bicker and argue, more and more kids are gonna die,” Key said.

Key shared the emotions his family was feeling -- the emotions many were feeling across the world on such a tragic day.

"I can't even like, the whole rest of the day, my wife cried four or five times during the day. That is magnified by millions across the world," Key said.

The Georgia Tech coach threw his hands in the air before pleading once again for change.

“Everybody please, do something!,” Key said. “It's the most heartbreaking thing in the world to think about your daughter going to school, she’s supposed to be safe and protected, it's bull—t man, it is.”

Since Jan 1. 2023, 131 mass shootings have taken place in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Gun violence is the leading cause of death for children in the United States and has been so since 2020, according to a study published by The New England Journal of Medicine.