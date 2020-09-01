ATLANTA — The Atlanta Fire Department is responding to a gas leak at a Georgia Tech residence hall on Thursday, the school's police department said.

Georgia Tech Police tweeted the gas leak occurred at the Hopkins Residence Hall and the northbound lane on Techwood Drive between North Avenue and Bobby Dodd Way is closed.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

11Alive SkyTracker shows students milling about outside the hall and multiple first responder agencies at the scene.

This is a developing story.