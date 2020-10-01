ATLANTA — Georgia Tech said Friday morning there was no gas leak at an aerospace building that was evacuated, one day after a similar determination at a residence hall.

Atlanta Fire Rescue had responded to what the school police force identified on Twitter as the Aerospace Engineering Combustion Lab on Strong Street.

The fire department said gas to the structure was cut off, with ventilation and monitoring afterward, before first responders departed to leave the school to determine the source of the suspected leak.

RELATED: Georgia Tech says there was no gas leak, just fumes from a generator on the roof

Later, on Twitter, Georgia Tech police said there was no leak.

"The Atlanta Fire Department has cleared the scene at the Aerospace Engineering Combustion Lab, located at 625 Strong Street," the tweet read. "It was determined not to be a gas leak. The occupants are allowed back into the building."

There were no reports of injuries in the evacuation.

On Thursday the school also evacuated a dorm building over concerns of a gas leak, but it turned out to be fumes from a generator on the building's roof.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

Twisted Twins: Teen sisters confess to killing mother