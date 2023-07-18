Georgia Tech graduate wins World Series of Poker

Per ESPN, Weinman will be taking home a whopping $12.1 million.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Tech community is celebrating the success of one of its alumni who came out on top in the World Series of Poker Monday.

Georgia Tech's Alumni Association issued a good luck post when Daniel Weinman was in the final three.

The post added that Weinman "discovered his passion for poker while he was a student at Georgia Tech, and now he's on the biggest stage in the game."

Per ESPN, Weinman will be taking home a whopping $12.1 million.

The sports site also notes this is the 16th year he has played in the tournament.

As for what he would do with the winnings, Weinman said, “I have no clue. Probably invest it. Probably not the best answer everybody wants to hear, but I’m fairly cautious with it away from the table. Even though I like to gamble pretty hard,” according to CNN.

Daniel Weinman, ME 09, is one of the remaining three players vying for first place in the 2023 World Series of Poker... Posted by Georgia Tech Alumni Association on Monday, July 17, 2023