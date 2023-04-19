Georgia tech student to make appearance on Jeopardy!

Here's how to watch Georgia Tech student Devin Lohman Wednesday night.

ATLANTA — A Georgia Tech student will make an appearance on Jeopardy! Wednesday night.

The university tweeted Devin Lohman will compete head-to-head on the game show.

Georgia Tech said Lohman graduated last year with a degree in architecture. He's now continuing his education and working on his master's in the same field.

Watch Lohman on Jeopardy! on 11Alive at 7:30 p.m.

