ATLANTA — A Georgia Tech student is making good on a promise to file charges against a U.S. Senator accused of stealing that student's cellphone during a now-viral exchange.

Oct. 14, video surfaced on Twitter that appeared to show Republican Sen. David Perdue grabbing the phone after the student, Nathan Knauf, tried to confront the senator over his support for Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp on camera.

Today @sendavidperdue visited Tech to campaign for Kemp. A student tried asking a simple question about @BrianKempGA 's racist scheme to threaten voter registrations from black people, but before he could even finish the question, Perdue stole his phone. pic.twitter.com/K0iffU57Di — YDSA Georgia Tech (@YDSAGT) October 13, 2018

The student, who identified as a member of Georgia Tech's chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America, said he was trying to ask the senator how he could support Kemp - also the current Secretary of State - who is accused of blocking more than 53,000 newly-registered voters' applications ahead of the November elections.

READ | Lawsuit filed after 53,000 voter registration applications 'pending' in Kemp's office

AND | Brian Kemp's office to be sued for purging 700,000 voters from Georgia rolls

The senator can be seen in the video responding to Knauf's attempts to ask his question with, "No, I'm not doing that." After that, Perdue can be heard telling him, "If you want a picture, I can give it to you," while Knauf accuses the senator of stealing his property and demands for the device back.

Perdue walks away shortly after, greeting supporters while Knauf follows along, saying, "He won't answer why he's endorsing a candidate who's trying to purge people from voting on the basis of their race."

After the video surfaced, 11Alive reached out to Sen. David Perdue's office to ask about the exchange. They responded saying:

“Senator Perdue spent several hours meeting with hundreds of people at the Georgia Tech game this weekend. The Senator spoke with many students and answered questions on a variety of topics. In this instance, the Senator clearly thought he was being asked to take a picture, and he went to take a selfie as he often does. When he realized they didn’t actually want to take a picture, he gave the phone back.”

Initially, Knauf said he may file a police report for theft. It now appears that Knauf has filed a complaint for battery against Perdue, alleging that Perdue's taking the cellphone without his consent in a "rude and offensive manner" constituted as battery.

Knauf is now seeking $10 in damages, attorneys fees and wants to see the suit appear before a jury.

Knauf's attorneys said they are "confident that a jury will quickly dismiss Sen. Perdue's selfie defense as false."

"This is a first-year law school definition of battery," the attorneys claim. "Perdue starts by saying, 'No, I'm not doing that,' and then snatches the phone. Then Perdue puts the phone behind his back. There are no actions that are consistent with the fact that he was going to take a selfie. He doesn't hold the phone up for a selfie, the senator hides the phone behind his back. Meanwhile, Nate is asking for his phone back. That's completely inconsistent with Sen. Perdue s version of the story."

11Alive has reached out to Sen. Perdue's office for comment on the lawsuit, who called the complaint "complete nonsense" that "lacks any merit."

"This is being orchestrated by a former Obama operative and a current Democrat state representative who spends most of his time campaigning for Stacey Abrams," a statement from the senator's office read. "Georgians will see this for what it is – a manufactured setup to embarrass the Senator and attack his credibility two weeks before the midterm elections. Instead, Democrats are embarrassing themselves with a frivolous case that will only waste the court’s time.”

© 2018 WXIA