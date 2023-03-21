Teen falls from fourth floor of Athens parking garage, police reports say

He was transported to a local hospital. The status of his condition isn't clear at this time.

ATHENS, Ga. — An 18-year-old from Canton fell four stories from a parking garage, Athens Clarke-County Police said.

His name is Tyler Douthit, according to police records. A witness said they were driving by the Washington Street garage when they saw Douthit fall from the fourth level of the parking deck, the report stated.

Reports stated the driver saw him land against the railing after his fall. When the responding officer arrived, they saw the teen lying at the bottom of the stairs.

The officer then rode around the parking deck to try and find out if anyone else saw or witnessed the incident.

Police reports said that the officer then spoke with security, who told them that another person was with Douthit just before he fell.

Officers stated that the video did not show the teen's fall but showed someone running from the parking lot at the time of the fall.

11Alive reached out to the officer about the other person who was there when Douthit fell. Authorities said foul play is not suspected at this time.

They believe the person who ran might have witnessed the incident and are looking to speak with them.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.