SUMTER CO., Fla. -- A 16-year-old Georgia girl was killed and three other girls were badly hurt when the car they were in collided with a semi driven by a metro Atlanta man on Interstate 75 in central Florida Friday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 1:25 p.m., a 2001 Honda Accord driven by Shanaya Prater, 18, of Warner Robins, Ga., was southbound on I-75 near milepost 329 in Wildwood. For unknown reasons, Prater lost control of the Honda, troopers said, and the car veered and entered the path of a southbound semi driven by Kamari Krigger, 27, of Jonesboro, Ga.

When the vehicles collided, the Honda spun and struck a guardrail. Passenger Makhaya White, 16, of Roberta, Ga., was not wearing her seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. She died at the scene.

Prater and passengers Dymond Moore, 16, and Nyheshia Anderson, 11, were all taken to UF Health Shands Hospital with serious injuries. They had all worn their seatbelts.

Krigger was not hurt.

FHP said the girls were headed to Orlando. Their parents were in a separate vehicle following theirs.

Traffic on the interstate was affected for nearly five hours.

Charges are pending.

