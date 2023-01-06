Two Georgia teens represent the Peach State at national spelling bee competition

Sai Lakkimsetti and Matthew Baber made it all the way to the quarterfinals before they were eliminated in the fifth round.

ATLANTA — Two Georgia teens went head to head against hundreds of spellers around the country at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Sai Lakkimsetti and Matthew Baber made it all the way to the quarterfinals before they were eliminated in the fifth round-- where they had to describe a word's meaning.

Lakkimsetti, 14, is from Martinez, Georgia, which is near the Georgia-South Carolina border.

He attends Stallings Island Middle School. He previously competed in the national spelling bee when he was just 8 years old. He also competed again in 2019.

Lakkimsetti loves science and is an aspiring flute player, according to his speller's bio. He also loves anime-- with his favorite being "Attack on Titan."

According to Lakkimsetti's bio, he's also a member of his high school's beta club, science bowl, academic bowl and CyberPatriot-- a youth cyber education program.

Whereas, Baber, 13, lives in Peachtree City and attends Rising Starr Middle School. According to his speller's bio, he loves foreign languages and learning about math.

Both teens were eliminated in the word meaning round-- where they selected the wrong definition for a word.

This component was added to the spelling bee in 2021.

They tied for 57th place out of 231 spellers.

Both of the teens were sponsored by the Georgia Association of Educators, which is a nonprofit that advocates for public school teachers. It is located in Tucker.

Although the two did not make it to the final round, they still received a $100 gift card and a commemorative pin-- along with the prizes that were given to all spellers.