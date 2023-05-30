Georgia winners for Monday's $226 million Powerball drawing

The winning numbers were 21-33-35-62-64, with a red Powerball of 24. The Power Play was 2x.

ATLANTA — No one won the $226 million jackpot on Saturday, but someone in Georgia took home $50,000.

Five people won a $50,000 prize, and over 100 people won $100, with many of the winners from Georgia.

Here's who won in Georgia:

$50,000: One winner

$100: 22 winners

What are the chances of winning big?

It's a 1 in 302.6 million chance, but that does not make it impossible.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option.

When's the next drawing for Powerball?

The next drawing is Thursday night for roughly $239 million. The cash value is estimated to be about $121.5 million.