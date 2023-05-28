Georgia winners for Saturday's $211 million Powerball drawing

The winning numbers were 24-38-39-48-55 with a red Powerball of 4. The Power Play was 2x.

ATLANTA — No one won the $211 million jackpot on Saturday and in Georgia, only a handful of people won a couple hundred dollars.

One person won $$1,000,000 and several others won the $50,000 prize, but none were from Georgia.

Here's who won in Georgia:

$200: six winners

$100: 33 winners

What are the chances of winning big?

It's a 1 in 302.6 million chance, but that does not make it impossible.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option.

When's the next drawing for Powerball?

The next drawing is Monday night for roughly $215 million. The cash value is estimated to be about $109.1 million.