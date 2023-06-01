Georgia winners for Wednesday's $239 million Powerball drawing

The winning numbers were 2-4-54-61-62, with a red Powerball of 14. The Power Play was 3x.

ATLANTA — No one won the $239 million jackpot on Wednesday, but some Georgians did win a couple hundred dollars.

4 people won $1 million, but none were from Georgia.

Here's who won in Georgia:

$300: 7 winners

$100: 24 winners

What are the chances of winning big?

It's a 1 in 302.6 million chance, but that does not make it impossible.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option.

When's the next drawing for Powerball?

The next drawing is Thursday night for roughly $241 million. The cash value is estimated to be about $122.5 million.