Unborn child dead and more injured after crash in Laurens County on I-16

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman has lost her child and more are injured after a car crash in Laurens County on Saturday morning.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 20 Dublin responded to the crash around 8:54 a.m. on Georgia highway 19 at I-16 in Laurens County.

A Ford van and a dump truck were both driving south on highway 19 with the dump truck directly behind the van.

The driver of the Ford missed making a left turn into a gas station north of I-16. The Ford attempted to make a U-turn and failed to yield to the dump truck that was traveling behind it.

The dump truck struck the left side of the Ford and all 13 people in the van were transported to area hospitals for their injuries.

Three people were flown to Atrium Health Navicent by Air Evac and one person was taken to the same hospital by ambulance for serious injuries.

The remaining passengers were taken to Fairview Park Hospital for non-life threatening injuries by ambulance or private car.

A female passenger in the van sustained serious injuries and her unborn baby was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Georgia State Patrol Troop F Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is still investigating.