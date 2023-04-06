Mexican man in ICE custody dies at Georgia hospital

The 61-year-old man died from stroke complications, the agency said in a release.

ATLANTA — A 61-year-old Mexican man in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody died Tuesday at a Georgia hospital.

Salvador Vargas died at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. Hospital officials said Vargas' preliminary cause of death was complications from a stroke. He was pronounced dead at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday, ICE said in a news release.

ICE officials encountered Vargas at the Dalby Correctional Institution in Post, Texas, following his 2010 conviction on drug possession charges, the agency said.

The agency said it notified the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Office of Inspector General, the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility, and the Mexican Consulate of Vargas' death.

"ICE is firmly committed to the health and welfare of all those in its custody and is undertaking a comprehensive, agency-wide review of this incident, as it does in all such cases," the agency said. "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) remains committed to ensuring that all those in its custody reside in safe, secure, and humane environments."

Vargas was held at the Stewart Detention Center located in Stewart County, Georgia, prior to his death, county coroner Sybil Ammons told 11Alive.

Since 2017, at least 10 people in ICE custody at Stewart Detention Center have died. The facility is a private prison run by CoreCivic through a contract with ICE.

The ICE detention center — roughly an hour south of Columbus, Georgia — is one of the largest in the nation.