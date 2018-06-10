ATLANTA -- Officials with Georgia's Department of Driver Services said Saturday that the computer outage that plagued their offices on Friday had largely been resolved by Saturday.

Many of the centers, which are ordinarily closed on Mondays, will open this Monday, October 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to service customers, officials said.

Centers opening Monday 10/8 from 8:00 to 1:00
AlbanyGriffin
AmericusHinesville
AtlantaKingsland
BetweenLaGrange
Blue RidgeLithonia
BrunswickLocust Grove
CalhounMacon
CantonMarietta
CartersvilleNorcross
CedartownPerry
ColumbusReidsville
ConyersRock Spring
CummingRome
DallasSavannah
DaltonStatesboro
DecaturThomaston
DouglasThomasville
DublinTifton
ElbertonToccoa
FayettevilleWarner Robins
Forest ParkWaycross
Gainsville

The computer outage that forced the closure was largely said to be vendor-related.

Officials said customers who want to register to vote are still able to do so all weekend, 24-hours a day, online via the Secretary of State's online registration portal: https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/GAOLVR/

The last day to register to vote in the November General Election is Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

