ATLANTA -- Officials with Georgia's Department of Driver Services said Saturday that the computer outage that plagued their offices on Friday had largely been resolved by Saturday.

Many of the centers, which are ordinarily closed on Mondays, will open this Monday, October 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to service customers, officials said.

Centers opening Monday 10/8 from 8:00 to 1:00 Albany Griffin Americus Hinesville Atlanta Kingsland Between LaGrange Blue Ridge Lithonia Brunswick Locust Grove Calhoun Macon Canton Marietta Cartersville Norcross Cedartown Perry Columbus Reidsville Conyers Rock Spring Cumming Rome Dallas Savannah Dalton Statesboro Decatur Thomaston Douglas Thomasville Dublin Tifton Elberton Toccoa Fayetteville Warner Robins Forest Park Waycross Gainsville

The computer outage that forced the closure was largely said to be vendor-related.

Officials said customers who want to register to vote are still able to do so all weekend, 24-hours a day, online via the Secretary of State's online registration portal: https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/GAOLVR/

The last day to register to vote in the November General Election is Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

