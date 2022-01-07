Georgia's gas tax turns into political talking point -- and voters aren't buying it

Candidates for governor were quick to make statements on the issue.

ATLANTA — Georgia's gas prices are some of the lowest in the country, according to AAA, and they could stay that way as Gov. Brian Kemp extended the gas tax suspension again on Friday. However, analysts said there could be a political motive behind this relief at the pump.

The gas tax suspension now runs through at least Aug. 13. As of Friday, Georgia's average price per gallon is $4.35 as several states see prices past $5, according to AAA. Comparatively, California drivers are paying $6.27 on average per gallon of gas.

Georgia’s gasoline price normally includes a federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon and a state tax of 29.1 cents per gallon. A number of cities and counties also charge taxes.

While people are concerned about fueling up ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, it seems Georgia's gubernatorial candidates are concerned about winning over voters in the final months before the November election.

"In March, I took decisive action to help Georgians impacted by high gas prices. To provide further relief," Kemp said in a video message Friday, announcing the fuel tax suspension.

People pumping gas in Atlanta on Friday didn't think the suspension was doing much to help their wallets.

"It's helping a little bit and I feel like it could be a little bit better," one customer said.

Within minutes, the incumbent's Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams released a statement, criticizing Kemp's move, saying the suspension should last through the end of the year.

However, it seemed, either way, Georgians don't think the gas tax is doing much to help keep their tanks full.

"We can't tell. It's still high we can't tell when the tax is being suspended or not," another person fueling up said.

Though both Republicans and Democrats are using inflation and gas prices as a political talking point, voters aren't buying it.

"It's not a Republican or a Democrat thing, it's a senator thing, it's a government thing this is all of them, the way I look at it. This is both sides," one man said.

He wasn't the only person at the pump with the same opinion.

"Whether we're placing our votes on this person or that person it's still the same. It's not helping us one way or the other," they said.

NBC's Meet the Press host Chuck Todd has also been closely watching Georgia's gubernatorial race and offered his insight.

"I don't think it's a huge deal because they're both on the same side of the issue," Todd said Friday in an interview with 11Alive's Jeff Hullinger.

He did however point out that one side has the power to make relief at the pump stick.

"The president called for a federal gas tax holiday. Congress is controlled by Democrats," Todd said. "That sound you hear is the crickets coming from Congress and their legislation that they have not introduced for it."

Suspending the gas tax could hurt Georgia's budget in the long run.

The state had a $1.25 billion budget surplus, partially due to reopening services early during the coronavirus pandemic.