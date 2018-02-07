ATLANTA -- Georgia drivers looking to comply with the new hands-free calling bill may have hit a little snag now that the law is in full effect.

The new law, which as of Sunday, restricts the average driver from having a phone in their hands at all while a car is on the road - moving or not. For newer cars with hands-free calling technology built in, that's not a huge problem.

But for those trying to make a last minute purchase of a phone mount for their car, it's become a hunt of epic proportions. Nearly every one of the more than 30 stores 11Alive contacted regarding car mounts was either sold out or hand only a handful left.

► Viral video of APD officer explaining 'hands-free' law has people distracted

► Fact check: Does Georgia's new hands-free law apply to streaming apps?

The best hopes for drivers as of 2 p.m. were at Staples office supply stores in Midtown, East Point, Duluth and Tucker. Office Depot stores in Buckhead and Toco Hills also have mounts in stock. Target in Atlantic Station claims to still have the mounts in stock as do the Sprint stores in Atlanta's Brookwood Village and the Cumberland Mall.

That's bad news for drivers who didn't get their mounts ahead of time, though, voice-activated tools such as Siri may save the day. That's even if the phone is stuck in its previous spot - the cupholder.

More than a law

On Sunday, Georgia became the sixteenth state to enact a 'hands-free' law as part of a push to end distracted driving. That day also nearly corresponds with the fifth anniversary of 18-year-old's Merritt Levitan's death. Merritt was killed when a distracted driver hit her bicycle on a team cycling event on July 2, 2013.

Her parents Rich and Anna Cheshire Levitan came to the Georgia State Capitol from their home on St. Simons Island, Monday, to help officially usher in the new law. But as her parents and friends of Merritt will attest, the battle to end distracted driving won't end there.

► Deal signs hands-free law

► Mothers ask lawmakers to back distracted driving bill

A student-led group known as TextLess Live More plans to be the next phase in the push to end a deadly practice with a new campaign to educate young drivers about the new law. The group, which arose in the aftermath of Merritt's death, will also be partnering with the like-minded StopDistractions.org to further drive home why the new law is far more than a collection of words on paper.

That's a point Georgia State Patrol troopers are also driving home. Statewide, they've issued more than 30 citations and just shy of 100 warnings statewide since Sunday.

► There is no grace period with Georgia's new Hands-Free law

► Georgia 'hands-free' law reminder video goes viral

© 2018 WXIA