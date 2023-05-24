Georgia's youngest certified farmer to present the letter 'G' on Sesame Street

Kendall Rae Johnson was featured in an episode of Sesame Street called, “G is for Garden.”

Georgia’s youngest certified farmer is set to appear in an airing of Sesame Street Thursday.

Kendall Rae Johnson was featured in an episode of Sesame Street called “G is for Garden.” The episode will premiere Thursday night on HBO Max, according to her website.

The now 8-year-old is known for her passion for all things agricultural. Johnson became the youngest certified farmer in Georgia at the age of 6.

She frequently discusses her garden, where she grows several varieties of produce, including cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers and okra – to name a few.

"My garden is my favorite part of my house,” Johnson said in a video back in 2021. “I grow carrots and they are delicious. My goal is to meet new friends and inspire other kids."

Since then, Johnson has appeared on several national shows and has released her own book called "I'm Growing Places," the website said.

The South Fulton resident is also active in her community. She hosted her “very own Earth Day Parade '' consisting of marching bands, vendors, schools, city officials and celebrities, according to a release.

If you want to attend the premiere party, it will start at 5 p.m. at the Adams Park Library at 2231 Campbellton Road SW in Atlanta.

South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau, Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs and the UGA Master Gardeners will also attend the event.