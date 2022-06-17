Georgia investigators looking for man with 'Florida Boy' tattoo

It reads "Florida Boy" in a western-type font, with an alligator drawn between the two words.

ATLANTA — Georgia investigators are looking for a man with a tattoo that reads "Florida Boy."

The Georgia Attorney General's Office took to social media on Friday, hoping someone could locate the man. Their office released a sketch of an exposed chest, with "Florida Boy" written in western font and an alligator drawn between the two words.

They said to reach out to them using Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477.

The post did not say what the man was wanted for, only that they were looking for him as a part of an investigation.

Have information about a crime? Submit a tip to Crime stoppers in Greater Atlanta through their online form. More about Crime Stopper and other ways to contact:

Rewards of up to $2,000 are offered for tips that lead to arrests of individuals on their Wanted list. Tips can also be accepted over the phone at 1- 404-577-8477.

People can also submit a tip using the P3 Tips app, which is available for Apple or Android users.

The Crime Stoppers tip line is completely anonymous. It allows information providers or “tipsters” to be sure of their privacy and help law enforcement agencies without the fear of becoming involved in the process.

Tipsters are not required to provide their names, and Crime stoppers do not use Caller ID or other methods to track or trace the call.

Crime stoppers partners with media organizations, police departments, and other law enforcement agencies in eight Middle Georgia counties to provide anonymous rewards for tips that lead to criminal arrests.

The Crime stoppers in Greater Atlanta are a part of the Atlanta Police Foundation (APF), which said they work to increase public safety by creating community programs to provide resources to underserved neighborhoods and training to cultivate a mindset of true servanthood among the Atlanta Police Department sworn personnel.

