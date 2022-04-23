Atlanta attorney Gerald Griggs elected as president of Georgia NAACP

Griggs detailed his five priorities for the state and Atlanta area in an exclusive interview with 11Alive.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Georgia NAACP elected a new president Saturday, and he's from right here in Atlanta.

Gerald Griggs spoke exclusively to 11Alive's Dawn White about what he hopes to accomplish in communities of color throughout the state and in the Atlanta metro area.

"I was definitely humbled, pleasantly surprised, but honored by the ability to continue to help move the state conference forward," Griggs said.

11Alive spoke with Griggs shortly after he learned he'll be the new state leader of the organization.

Police accountability is one of Griggs' five priorities.

"Police accountability for the number of police shootings that have happened in Georgia over the last five years. We have to address those," Griggs said.

EXCLUSIVE: @NaacpAtlanta 1st VP @AttorneyGriggs tells me he's been elected president of the @Georgia_NAACP this afternoon. President-elect Griggs expects the @NAACP to swear him in within a few days. It's a story you'll only see tonight on @11AliveNews. pic.twitter.com/xhKDU3cerd — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) April 23, 2022

Two other pressing issues for Griggs include voter turnout in the May primary and November general elections, as well as protecting voting rights.

"We know that voting rights are definitely under attack in Georgia, so that will be our top two priorities," Griggs said.

Defending Civil Rights violations is the fourth goal, and the fifth is making sure people of color are able to succeed as COVID-19 cases decrease.

"Of course, coming out of COVID, making sure families of color are getting their proportionate share of the resources to restart their businesses and to make sure their lives are taken care of," Griggs said.

. @Georgia_NAACP President-elect @AttorneyGriggs says his 5 priorities for the state and region include #voter turnout for the May primary & November general elections, protecting #voting rights, #police accountability, defending #CivilRights, and allocating #COVID19 resources. — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) April 23, 2022

Griggs said he plans to reach out to communities, travel the state, and get in touch with elected officials to accomplish these goals.

Griggs has a message for the metro Atlanta area as he prepares to take the reins as the 13th president of Georgia's NAACP:

"The NAACP is back, that the monster is woke, that we will be on the front lines for action and accountability, and anyone that violates anyone's civil rights will hear from the NAACP," Griggs said.

Griggs has been vocal about several cases over the years, including the murders of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.