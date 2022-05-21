7 emergency responders in Gilmer County hospitalized after exposure to 'mystery substance,' authorities say

Two deputies and five emergency medical service crews were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — Several emergency responders in Gilmer County were hospitalized after exposure to an unknown substance, according to authorities.

Crews were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening by the intersection of Boardtown Road and Whitepath Road, according to Gilmer County Public Safety.

First responders learned a pick-up truck had veered off the road and crashed into a tree. The two passengers in the vehicle were being treated for trauma-related injuries, GCPS said. During their response, emergency crews were "exposed to an unknown controlled substance that was in the vehicle," a news release reads.

Two Gilmer County County Sheriff's Office deputies and five Gilmer Emergency Medical Services crew members became symptomatic due to the exposure, authorities said. All seven individuals were taken to nearby hospitals and, as of Saturday, have been released.

Authorities did not offer updates on the passengers involved in the crash.