An 11-year-old girl killed Wednesday afternoon when Hurricane Michael hit southwest Georgia has been identified by authorities.

According to Seminole County EMA Director Travis Brooks, a tree fell on a house in Seminole County around 3 p.m.

Sarah Radney was identified by the county's coroner on Thursday. She was killed when a portable carport fell on her home during a tornado associated with the hurricane.

Brooks said the storm was so bad that crews assessing damage couldn’t make it to the home until after nightfall on Wednesday. He said there are numerous trees down across the county.

