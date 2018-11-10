An 11-year-old girl was killed Wednesday afternoon when Hurricane Michael hit southwest Georgia.

According to Seminole County EMA Director Travis Brooks, a tree fell on a house in Seminole County around 3 p.m.

He says the storm was so bad that crews assessing damage couldn’t make it to the home until after nightfall.

They have not released the child’s name yet. Brooks says there are numerous trees down across the county.

