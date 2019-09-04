PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say a young girl was seriously hurt Monday after being accidentally shot.

It happened at a home in the Parkcrest Crossing subdivision in Dallas, Georgia between 5 and 6 p.m.

According to Paulding County Sheriff Sgt. Ashley Henson, the shooting appeared to be accidental. The girl is between 6 or 7 years old and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Right now, Henson said the parents have not been charged at this time, and it's unclear if charges will be filed.

No other information was available.

