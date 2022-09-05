Driver with gunshot wound crashes in DeKalb: Police

According to police, they went to Glenwood Road and Derrill Drive just before 3:30 p.m. in reference to a crash with reported injuries.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officers responded to a crash Monday afternoon and discovered a driver injured from a gunshot wound, they said.

When they arrived, they found two vehicles with extensive damage and located one of the drivers with a gunshot wound to the leg. The driver told police he was shot around the 4100 block of Glenwood Road but didn't provide any other details. He was taken to a hospital.

The other driver was also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries from the crash.