Investigation underway after teen hospitalized with 'high levels' of substances, alcohol

Officials with the Glynn County Police Department said several juveniles are involved in the incident. The GBI is also involved with the investigation.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department has opened up an investigation after officials said a 19-year-old was dropped off at a south Georgia hospital at night and doctors found him with "high levels" of substances and alcohol in his system.

According to police, hospital staff at the Southeast Georgia Health Center in Brunswick told police that three juveniles brought Trenton Lehrkamp to the emergency room on Tuesday, March 21 but left before officers arrived, around 10:40 p.m.

Police said the 19-year-old had no signs of physical injuries, but appeared to be covered in spray paint. Hospital staff treated him for intoxication from a "mixture of controlled substances and alcohol," according to a release from Glynn County police.

Authorities opened the investigation into the incident shortly after, first serving a warrant on March 22 for a home on St. Simons Island where the incident allegedly happened. Officials collected evidence and received more warrants to further their investigation.

Officials also interviewed several other juveniles they believed to be associated with the incident and are continuing to conduct more interviews.

Lehrkamp had been on life support according to his family, but five days later, on Sunday, March 26, he was able to speak with police and told officers what happened. Authorities said the victim and his family are fully cooperating with the department and the investigation.

What happened to Trenton Lehrkamp is absolutely horrific and disgusting. He is now in the hospital fighting for his life after kids strapped him to a chair and tortured him in every way you could possibly imagine. Please pray for him and his family.#justicefortrent #glynnacademy pic.twitter.com/YYLWxwd3Vt — Brittany Kleinpeter (@brittanyreport) March 27, 2023

Disturbing videos and images later surfaced on social media during the course of the investigation, but police clarified that the video circulating appearing to show the victim was of a previous incident -- not the one that led to Lehrkamp being dropped off at the hospital after Tuesday's incident.

Glynn County police said they are discussing the case with several agencies including the state's Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Police are encouraging those who might know anything to come forward. Anyone who does is asked to call the silent witness program at 912-264-1333 or email the unit at 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.