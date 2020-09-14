Residents in Buckhead neighborhood wrangle 16 escaped goats

The goats were "hired" by a neighbor to remove brush from their yard.

ATLANTA — It's not what Charles Daniels expected to see when his security cameras alerted him to something at his back door at 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Goats. Lots of them. 16 to be exact.

It happened in the Collier Hills neighborhood in Atlanta. A nearby resident "hired" the goats to remove brush from their yard. At some point, they escaped.

"I knew my new neighbors across the street had gotten the goats so no surprise where they came from," Daniels said.

As day broke, several neighbors walking their dogs and getting outside saw the goats and began helping to corral them back to where they came from.

And the jokes were aplenty on the neighborhood app, NextDoor.

(Story continues below photo slideshow)

Photos: Neighbors in Collier Hills wrangle escaped goats 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

"Luckily we had a few goat-whisperers in the group!"

"Uhh, excuse me, we were admiring your Loropetalum and hope you don't mind if we help ourselves."

"This is going to be the best story of the 'Quarantine in Collier.'"

"Any chance you can send them to Dean Drive? We would love a goat rodeo."

The neighbors who hired them let the neighbors know how thankful they were to everyone who helped wrangle the goats. They even offered to pay for any damage.

"We all had a good laugh," Daniels said.