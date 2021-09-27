Herd of goats running amok in Buckhead

If you're traveling along Piedmont Road, you may see a herd of goats running amok.

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Your eyes are not fooling you! There's a herd of goats on the loose in Buckhead.

Multiple social media users have posted photos and video of the goats strolling down Piedmont Road near the Rooms To Go Furniture store in Buckhead late Monday morning.

11Alive SkyTracker shows nearly two dozen goats roaming in the area.

At this time, we are working to learn where the goats came from.

The Atlanta Police Department released this statement:

"Animal Control has responded to the scene and the owner of the goats has also been contacted and is en route to remove them from the area. No injuries reported at this time as the investigation continues."