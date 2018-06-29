CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -- Two days before Valentine's Day, a woman's estranged husband allegedly came into her home and shot her multiple times.

But thanks to firefighters and law enforcement officers that were first on the scene, she survived the horrific crime. Now, Tina Goss is thanking them for helping save her life.

On Feb. 12, Cherokee County 911 received a call from a residential alarm at a home on Flat Bottom Trail in Ball Ground just before 5 a.m.

Cherokee County Sheriff Deputy Michael Owens was the first one to get there. He saw 53-year-old Ronald Goss outside the home suffering from a face injury. Deputies then found his wife, Tina, inside the home. She had been shot several times.

Cherokee County firefighters arrived on the scene. Paramedic Billy Pflugrad and EMT Michael Turberville treated her and placed her in an ambulance to be taken to the hospital. But, Cherokee County Deputy Corey Carter drove the ambulance to get her there. Cherokee Fire officials said there was a heavy call volume that kept other firefighters busy that morning. Carter was able to assist them by driving Tina there.

On Friday, she went to the Shaw-Woodard Training Center in her wheelchair with her family to thank the firefighters and deputies for saving her life.

“I’m a huge believer in guardian angels, but I believe God stepped in that day and said, 'I’ve got this,'” she said.

“I was so fortunate to have Billy that day because he had so much experience with gunshot wounds.”

Tina Goss told the first responders that she is still going to therapy to eventually get out of the wheelchair.

“I’m so appreciative to the firefighters and police and everyone who came out and helped. Your jobs matter so much. I love y’all.”

Authorities charged Ronald Ross with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault Family Violence Act (FVA), aggravated assault FVA and home invasion.

Woman thanks deputies, firefighters for saving her life

