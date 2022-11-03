All-clear given after bomb threat reported at Roswell Goddard School

Roswell Police said an explosive ordinance detection canine team was on scene conducting a safety sweep. No device was found.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in Roswell gave the all clear after the Goddard School on Holcomb Bridge Road was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

According to the Roswell Police Department, all students were safely evacuated and an explosive ordinance detection canine team conducting a safety sweep. Authorities found no device, and students have since been allowed to return to class.

"Students are returning to their classrooms, and parents are free to come to the school as traffic permits. Our investigation will now move into identifying and prosecuting those responsible," the department tweeted.

The preschool is located at 2710 Holcomb Bridge Rd. The Goddard School operates dozens of locations around Atlanta.

Holcomb Bridge Road had been shut down in both directions in the area while police investigated. As of 10:05 a.m., the all-clear was given.

There were no immediate additional details about the threat.

Update @ 10:05am: The school has been cleared and nothing concerning found. Students are returning to their classrooms, and parents are free to come to the school as traffic permits. Our investigation will now move into identifying and prosecuting those responsible. — Roswell Police (@RoswellGAPolice) November 3, 2022

The department initially posted on Facebook:

The Roswell Police Department and Roswell Fire Department are currently responding to a reported bomb threat at the Goddard School at 2710 Holcomb Bridge Rd. All students have been safely evacuated, and our Explosive Ordnance Detection canine team is on scene actively conducting a safety sweep. As a precaution, Holcomb Bridge Rd. has been shut down in both directions in the area.

Updates will be provided on this post as the investigation progresses.

