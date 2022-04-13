Safety concerns at DeKalb skating rink after 11-year-old shot

Four days after Demari Johnson was shot outside the rink, some want the rink to close, others want increased security measures.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old is still in a coma four days after being shot in the head outside of the Golden Glide skating rink in DeKalb County.

As Demari Johnson fights for his life, the shooting has brought safety concerns to the forefront. While some want the rink to close, others argue it should stay open with better security measures.

Tamrika Howell said her own child was hurt in a fight there a couple of weeks ago.

“When I was younger we grew up here this is the place we would go to on the weekends,” said Howell.

“It’s something to do everybody is skating, gliding, and dancing,” she said.

But after Johnson was shot outside the skating rink, she feels the rink isn't safe for her own kids.

“While they’re there inside, they're supervised, there’s security inside there’s adult supervision, but once they get out here, no type of supervision,” said Howell.

She's seen metal detectors and security inside the rink, but she believes the problem arises when kids leave and wait for their parents outside. She suggested more security cameras could help act as a deterrent.

“For the entire parking lot," said Howell.

She also thinks having a designated pick-up zone outside the front door, like there was when she was a teen, could help.

“Your parent would come pick you up, you’d get in the car and leave. No one was allowed to leave that area," said Howell.

She added that parents should be accountable for their kids.

“Cause there’s no 100 percent guarantee, that your child won’t get hurt without you being there," she added.