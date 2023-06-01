Golden Globe nominated shows, movies shot in Georgia

Here's a look at which shows and movies shot in Georgia are up for awards.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — After recent controversy, the Golden Globes is returning tonight in what's known as Hollywood's "Party of the Year" to honor nominees in both television and film.

NBC did not broadcast the Globes last year after an LA Times investigation of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group of journalists behind the awards, revealed a lack of diversity among its members in addition to unethical conduct.

Among the nominees this year are multiple shows and movies with connections to the Peach State.

The Menu

Shot here on Georgia's cost, this satirical thriller follows a group of wealthy patrons dining at the secluded restaurant owned by one of the world's most renowned chefs. That is until they're served up something far more sinister than simply a good meal.

Stars Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy both received acting nominations in the comedy or musical category.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The sequel to Marvel's smash 2018 blockbuster managed to be one of 2022 biggest hits.

Angela Bassett is nominated for supporting actress for her role in the movie and Rhianna also received a nomination for the song "Lift Me Up."

The Staircase

This mini-series follows the trial of crime novelist Michael Peterson after his wife was found dead at the bottom of their home's staircase. If you're by chance unfamiliar with the story, let's just say there was a particularly strange conspiracy theory involving an owl.

Star Colin Firth is nominated for Best Actor in Limited Series.

Atlanta

The surreal series follows a group of friends attempting to navigate the hip-hop industry, seamlessly flipping from comedy to drama, with even the occasionally dash of horror. The award winning series recently finished its final season.

Creator and star Donald Glover is nominated for Best Actor in Comedy Series.

Ozark

A financial advisor (Jason Bateman) from Chicago brings his family to the Ozarks in Missouri to launder money for the drug cartel. What could go wrong?

The series is one of the more notable to have shot in the metro Atlanta area over the last several years and recently finished its final season.

Star Laura Linney is nominated for Actress in Drama Series, while co-star Julia Garner is nominated for supporting actress musical, comedy or drama.

The series itself is also among the five shows nominated for best drama series.

For a complete look at the nominees, click here.