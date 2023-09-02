Paulding County daycare woman arrested again, accused of 17 counts of child abuse

Goldie Lipsky was arrested in January on similar charges.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Paulding County daycare owner arrested two weeks ago is back behind bars after detectives say she abused more children than they originally thought.

Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office arrested Goldie Lipsky again Wednesday after they say they uncovered more evidence of child abuse in her daycare. Lipsky was initially arrested on Jan. 25, accused of abusing five children in her care at Reach for the Sky Academy along Mill Creek Lane in Hiram. She ran the business out of her home, deputies said.

Now authorities said the abuse allegations have more than tripled; she is now accused of 17 counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, a felony.

After the 63-year-old bonded out of jail on Jan. 27, deputies continued to investigate the child abuse case and were tipped off to possible video evidence.

Detectives obtained a warrant to search Lipsky's home and her interior home surveillance camera system. Authorities said they found video evidence of additional acts of abuse against several children over a seven-day period. Detectives plan to try and get more access to footage from the system to see if there are more victims, according to a sheriff's office news release.