Good Samaritans find lost wedding ring at Lincoln Street dock in Westbrook

The Westbrook Police Dept. posted a found wedding ring by two "jewelry hunters extraordinaire" on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Did you recently lose a wedding ring in the area of the Lincoln Street dock in Westbrook?

Good news: it's been found. Two good Samaritans, Erica and Erin, are now looking for its home.

The Westbrook Police Department posted an image of a flier explaining the circumstances of the found item.

According to the notice, Erica and Erin came upon a woman looking for her husband's missing wedding ring near the Lincoln Street dock in Westbrook over the weekend.

Later on, the pair found the ring "in the water nestled by a rock" while they were paddling up the river.

If this sounds like you, please contact Erica and Erin at MEchickentender@gmail.com.

Did you lose your wedding ring by the Lincoln Street dock? Some good Samaritans found it and are looking to return it to you. Posted by Westbrook Maine Police Department on Wednesday, July 13, 2022