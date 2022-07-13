Good Samaritans find lost wedding ring at Lincoln Street dock in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Maine — Did you recently lose a wedding ring in the area of the Lincoln Street dock in Westbrook?
Good news: it's been found. Two good Samaritans, Erica and Erin, are now looking for its home.
The Westbrook Police Department posted an image of a flier explaining the circumstances of the found item.
According to the notice, Erica and Erin came upon a woman looking for her husband's missing wedding ring near the Lincoln Street dock in Westbrook over the weekend.
Later on, the pair found the ring "in the water nestled by a rock" while they were paddling up the river.
If this sounds like you, please contact Erica and Erin at MEchickentender@gmail.com.