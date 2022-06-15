Large fire near airport in Calhoun

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A fire has the road closed near the Tom B. David Airport in Gordon County on Wednesday afternoon.
State Route 3/Hwy. 41 is closed at Tom B. David Airport Road in Calhoun, where helicopter video showed a large fire.
A warehouse of some sort appeared to be on fire. Several industrial businesses, including a roofing and siding location and a recycling center, are in that area.
At least two fire hoses were deployed to fight the fire, helicopter video showed.
This is a developing story. 11Alive is working to learn more details.