Gordon County deputy kills man after high-speed chase along I-75, GBI says

The chase started with a traffic stop, according to investigators.

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is stepping in after a speed check escalated into a Gordon County deputy firing his gun, killing a man. No law enforcement officers were hurt, according to the GBI.

Ringgold Police were trying to stop a speeding car in Rossville along Interstate 75 on Tuesday, authorities said. Casey Honea, 26, was speeding through Catoosa County and did not comply with police, the GBI said.

Gordon County Sheriff's Office deputies were called in and led the pursuit. Deputies performed a pursuit intervention technique on Honea's car. The PIT maneuver forced the vehicle off I-75 and down an embankment, law enforcement said.

Authorities then tried to arrest Honea but once again failed to comply with law enforcement orders. According to a GBI news release, the 26-year-old made a movement toward his waist and a Gordon County deputy pulled out his gun and fired at the driver.

Honea died at the scene.

The GBI Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine Honea's cause of death. Authorities did not offer details on where Honea was shot.