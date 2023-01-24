Man shot to death by Gordon County deputy after running from arrest, sheriff's office says

The incident started around 1 a.m. on Jan. 24 when a deputy attempted to pull over a car near Resaca.

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now dead after being shot by a deputy in Gordon County after running from authorities, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident started around 1 a.m. on Jan. 24 when a deputy attempted to pull over a car near Resaca. The sheriff's office did not provide information about why the car was pulled over, but Gordon County Sheriff's Office said the driver drove off. The deputy followed behind, chasing the suspect in his patrol car.

That chase ended "some minutes later," the sheriff's office said near a home in the Sugar Valley Community. The sheriff's office did not say if the chase ended because the suspect stopped or if other measures were used to stop his car.

When the deputy tried to arrest the driver, he ran. That's when the Gordon County deputy shot the man leading to his death, the sheriff's office said.

Gordon County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was not hurt and that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation would connect an independent investigation into the incident.