Gov. Brian Kemp's 'cherished' mother-in-law dies, family says

ATLANTA — The Kemp family is mourning the loss of the first lady's mother, they shared on social media . She was 92.

Today, we lost a cherished member of our family, my mother-in-law Jeane Argo. A wonderful mother to my wife & grandmother to our daughters, I see much of her beauty & joy in them. On behalf of my entire family, I want to thank our fellow Georgians for your thoughts & prayers. https://t.co/fUPrzC6nJF

"Jeane Argo's grandchildren affectionately called her by the nickname "goose." Today, she spread her wings to fly to heaven," Marty Kemp said. "We take comfort in knowing we will be with her again in that joyous place one day, and until then, we will cherish her memory and continue to be inspired by her love and beauty."