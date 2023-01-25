Gov. Kemp proposes plan to allocate over $1 billion for education, TANF relief for pregnant people

On Wednesday morning, Kemp discussed his fiscal budget which focuses primarily on funding for education and healthcare.

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp gave his State of the State address in front of Georgia's General Assembly on Wednesday morning, discussing goals for his second term as governor, which included promises of across-the-board pay raises for state employees and public school teachers.

Kemp's proposed funds for education

Both budgets proposed by Kemp will "provide an additional $1.9 billion" toward education. The funding initially proposed a $1.1 billion plan that would contribute toward K-12 education and teacher pay.

Kemp proposed teacher pay raises of $2,000. In total, he said teachers were given a $7,000 pay raise over the past five years. The average in Georgia will be higher than the southeast regional average, he went on to say.

Funding will also go toward certification grants, apprenticeships Zell Miller's hope and grants scholarships will once again cover 100% of tuition for students.

Medicaid for expectant mothers

Kemp said Medicaid coverage was expanded to a full year after a mother gives birth.

He is also proposing legislation for pregnant women to receive TANF benefits. Expecting mothers couldn't previously apply for TANF until after a child was born. However, TANF will only be available to those who qualify.

How Kemp is addressing Georgia's need for healthcare access and nurses

Kemp proposed $4.5 million dollars be used to put more effort into loan repayment programs for healthcare workers pursuing the medical field. Calling for additional 102 residency slots which costs 1.7 million.

He said he would like to allocate $52 million to Georgia Pathways program, a partnership program between the state and federal governments. The program is set to launch July 1.

Rural workforce housing fund

Kemp is proposing a rural workforce housing fund, which allows the state to partner with rural developers to create more housing opportunities for Georgia residents.

If the state ends the fiscal year with another big surplus, he said he plans to use the money to support other areas including: