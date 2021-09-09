Gov. Kemp declares Sept. 9 Otis Redding Day

The "King of Soul" has family roots that run deep in Central Georgia, but his musical roots shined in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Thursday is a special day to "Try a Little Tenderness."

Gov. Brian Kemp has declared Sept. 9 ''Otis Redding Day" in the Peach State. The proclamation comes on what would have been the soul icon's 80th birthday.

Redding was a Georgia-born music legend with family roots that run deep in the central part of the state, whose musical roots shined in Atlanta and around the world.

Known as the "King of Soul," Redding first performed in Atlanta in December of 1962 at the Royal Peacock Club, which is still open today.

In his hometown of Macon, the Otis Redding Foundation is kicking off a series of tributes to honor his legacy.

Known for hits like "Respect", "(Sittin' On) the Dock of the Bay", and “Try A Little Tenderness,” Redding died in a tragic plane crash at the age of 26 in 1967. His music lives on despite his short career. The artist recorded songs that helped define a generation and beyond.