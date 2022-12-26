Gov. Kemp extends state of emergency as winter weather continues to impact Georgians

The declaration was set to last through midnight on Monday, but was extended for another 24 hours.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is extending a state of emergency as residents continue to deal with the impacts from an arctic blast along with the possibility of more winter conditions overnight.

Kemp initially declared the emergency on Friday in anticipation of the frigid temperatures and possible ice on the roads. The declaration was set to last through midnight on Monday, but was extended for another 24 hours.

In advance of the winter weather expected this evening and out of extra caution for the safety of Georgia families, I have extended the State of Emergency related to this weather event by an additional 24 hours.



I continue to urge all Georgians to be weather aware and prepared. https://t.co/P4yDG7kkKe pic.twitter.com/FnxmbeEhHG — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 26, 2022

Temperatures dropped into the teens Christmas weekend, with more than 35,000 power outages across the state at one point. The below freezing temperatures also caused pipes to burst, dropping water pressure and leaving some residents completely without water. Currently, three metro Atlanta counties are under a water advisory.