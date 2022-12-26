Gov. Kemp extends state of emergency as winter weather continues to impact Georgians

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is extending a state of emergency as residents continue to deal with the impacts from an arctic blast along with the possibility of more winter conditions overnight.
Kemp initially declared the emergency on Friday in anticipation of the frigid temperatures and possible ice on the roads. The declaration was set to last through midnight on Monday, but was extended for another 24 hours.
Temperatures dropped into the teens Christmas weekend, with more than 35,000 power outages across the state at one point. The below freezing temperatures also caused pipes to burst, dropping water pressure and leaving some residents completely without water. Currently, three metro Atlanta counties are under a water advisory.
Though not as cold as the past few days, temperatures are expected to fall to the upper 20s and lower 30s, with possible snow flurries and even light snow in parts of North Georgia. The declaration is now set to expire Tuesday, Dec. 27 just before midnight.