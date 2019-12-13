ATLANTA —

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency in Fulton County on Friday to help relieve the increased patient loads at Atlanta-area hospitals after Grady Hospital was put on "diversion" status due to a pipe burst last Saturday.

The hospital began total diversion of ambulance-driven patients on December 7 with partial diversion still in place today.

Due to increased patient load, surrounding metro-Atlanta hospitals are now "experiencing capacity challenges," the governor said.

In order to ensure residents and visitors have access to adequate trauma centers, Kemp is requesting assistance and says that "it is necessary to provide for the public’s safety."

Grady officials said it could take up to three months for the repairs to be complete.

The order is effective for 30 days.

It was not made clear if this order meant bringing in mobile units to relieve the pressure at the hospitals.

We expect to learn more during a press conference at 11:30 a.m. that will include Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson, Grady Memorial Hospital CEO John Haupert, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and Governor's Office staff.

See the full order here:

