'This new law will save lives' | Gov. Kemp signs bill that provides new protection for dating violence victims

House Bill 231 offers a new temporary protective order for those who are abused by their partner.

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp signed a new bill on Monday that offers more support for victims who experience dating violence.

House Bill 231 offers a new temporary protective order for those who are abused by their partner.

State Representative Houston Gaines made the announcement Tuesday.

“House Bill 231 marks a significant step forward in our efforts to end domestic violence," Rep. Gaines said. "This new law will save lives, ensuring that victims have protection against abusive dating partners. I'm extremely proud of HB 231 and so appreciative of the many individuals who worked together to make this a reality.”

Previously, family violence was covered under a temporary protective order but not dating violence.

The new bill offers victims protection from felonies, simple battery, battery, simple assault or stalking.

House Bill 231 states the temporary protective order helps victims who are in a current dating relationship, had been in a dating relationship in the last six months or a pregnancy develops. The bill defines a dating relationship as "a committed, romantic relationship that involves an intimacy level above that of a mere friendship, but it does not require sexual involvement to be considered a dating relationship."