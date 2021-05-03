Live now | Gov. Kemp, Tri-County EMC, to make rural broadband announcement

The press conference will take place at 11 a.m. at the Tri-County EMC Headquarters in Gray, Georgia.

GRAY, Georgia — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Tri-County EMC, and state officials are expected to make a special rural broadband announcement today.

The press conference will take place at 11 a.m. at the Tri-County EMC Headquarters in Gray, Georgia.

Back in February, Governor Brian Kemp announced that 80,000 homes and businesses will now have access to high-speed internet in central Georgia.

According to a press release, Central Georgia EMC based in Jackson, Georgia and Southern Rivers Energy based in Barnesville, Georgia will form a new partnership with Conexon - a company that works with rural electric co-ops to help bring fiber to rural communities - to provide the service.

It's an investment of more than $210 million overall, according to the governor's office, and will cover nearly 20 counties.

The service is set to provide two purposes, according to officials.

First, to provide "improved electric service and increased reliability through smart grid capabilities." It will also provide high-speed internet access to all 80,000 of the two EMCs’ members within the next four years, according to the governor's office.