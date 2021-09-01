Biden among 26 governors requesting meeting with President Biden about southern border crisis

They are requesting that the meeting take place within the next 15 days.

Gov. Brian Kemp joined 25 other Republican governors asking President Joe Biden for a meeting at The White House to discuss the southern border crisis.

"The months-long surge in illegal crossings has instigated an international humanitarian crisis, spurred a spike in international criminal activity, and opened the floodgates to human traffickers and drug smugglers endangering public health and safety in our states," they wrote in a letter dated Sept. 20. "A crisis that began at our southern border now extends beyond to every state and requires immediate action before the situation worsens."

The governors are requesting that the meeting take place within the next 15 days.

"Our immigration system may be complicated and complex, but the solution to ending the border crisis is simple and straightforward," they wrote. "As President, you have the ability to take action to protect America, restore security, and end the crisis now."

The other governors, all Republican, represent Arizona, Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi, Nebraska, Texas, Arkansas, Idaho, Maryland, Missouri, New Hampshire, Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.