ATLANTA — GPS Hospitality is looking to hire 2,500 people at restaurants nationwide - but more than 800 of those positions are right here in metro Atlanta.

A job fair is being held on Thursday to find people to fill the vacancies. GPS Hospitality is a Burger King, Popeyes, and Pizza Hut franchisee that operates more than 475 restaurants across several different states.

For those looking for their first job or an entry-level position, GPS says it offers "work today, get paid tomorrow’" through Instant Pay app. They also said they have quality training, flexible hours and ample opportunities for growth.

After one year of full-time employment, team members are eligible for accrued paid vacation time. Interest applicants can visit the job fair website to find the closest GPS Hospitality restaurant in their area to interview in-person or to apply online.

The hours of the job fair are from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and then from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Get more information online.

