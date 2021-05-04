Have you seen her? Woman reported missing last seen near Grady Hospital

Grace Ehizojoe Sado was last seen on April 1, near Grady Hospital located at 80 Jesse Hill Jr. Dr. around 11 a.m.

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are looking for a woman reported missing since April 1.

According to a release, investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Adult Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s help in finding Grace Ehizojoe Sado, 27.

She was last seen on April 1, near Grady Hospital located at 80 Jesse Hill Jr. Dr. Atlanta GA around 11 a.m.

Police said that two days later, on April 3, her sister told police that she had been missing.

Police say Sado is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, dark sweat pants, and flip-flops.